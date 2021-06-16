MDHS holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Resource and Referral Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services Division of Early Childhood Care and Development announced the opening of the flagship Resource and Referral Center.

“This Resource and Referral center will service as a training center and an idea center for child care providers,” Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, said. “This new innovative center will help childcare providers in Jackson deliver superior services to caregivers & children in the Jackson Metro area & beyond.”

The MS Resource and Referral provides the following services:

Lending libraries that allow for age appropriate learning materials and resources for families, children, and practitioners to be checked out on a borrow basis.

Assistance to families and caregivers who are in search of high-quality childcare in an area and how to identify high quality services offered in a facility.

Technical assistance and professional development to childcare providers to enhance capacity of teachers for improved learning environments and outcomes for children.

Establishes partnerships with other entities to build a stronger network of support for children.

The network hosts 13 sites across the state supporting 72 counties, with two new sites opening soon. A graphic of current Resource and Referral centers can be found here.