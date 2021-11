PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and Healthy Families Mississippi will hold a free diaper give-away on November 16.

The drive-thru giveaway will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Port Gibson.

Attendees can drive up to the Claiborne County Department of Health Office, located at 417 Industrial Avenue, for the event.