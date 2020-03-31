MDOC asks people on supervision to report by phone in response to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is asking individuals on probation to report by phone due to COVID-19.

Below is a statement from MDOC:

Individuals on probation, parole, house arrest or any other form of community supervision are to report by telephone starting Wednesday, April 1, 2020, through Tuesday, April 17, 2020.

The phone call will serve as their report. Therefore, their normal report day can be disregarded for April.

All calls must be made between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. (No calls will be accepted on weekends.)

This adjustment is in addition to changes the Mississippi Department of Corrections announced several days ago in efforts to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

“You are not required to speak with your assigned agent when you call,” Deputy Commissioner Christy Gutherz said. “You must provide the person answering the phone your name, MDOC number, address, phone number, and other relevant information. You must call. If you don’t, you will be considered as non-reporting.”

Community supervision also includes earned release supervision (ERS), conditional medical release (CMR), and interstate compact.

Individuals also can email their agent or use technology portals, such as Skype and FaceTime, to communicate.

Signs are posted on office doors with instructions regarding reporting.

MDOC Office of Commincations