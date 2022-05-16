JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) graduated 32 women from a welding course on Monday, May 16.

MDOC leaders said a Mobile Welding Training Center was used to train inmates at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in welding to help them get jobs after their release. A total of 32 women completed the three-month course using high-tech simulators. The next step is to complete training on real welding machines.

After working on real machines, the graduates will take proficiency exams. If they pass, they’ll received the same certification as professional welders.

The next stop for the Mobile Welding Training Center is South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Greene County.