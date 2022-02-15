PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) leaders provided an update about how a Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) inmate was able to escape.

MDOC Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications Leo Honeycutt said Michael Wilson was able to escape by climbing over a fence on the south side of CMCF on Saturday, February 12.

He said Wilson then went to a subdivision near the prison and found someone to call an ambulance for him. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where he was treated for about five hours.

Richland police said they unknowingly made contact with Wilson later the same day. Police called an ambulance for him again and he was taken back to UMMC where he was treated a second time.

MDOC officials said they thought they had a lead on Wilson in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, February 15. However, it was a different Michael.

Honeycutt said several officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.