MDOC probation home visit results in arrest by MBN

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics partnered up with the Mississippi Department of Corrections to conduct a home visit on MDOC probationer Lakendrix Lewis.

MBN subsequently led a consensual search of Lewis’ home located in the 11000 block of Highway 24 in Centreville, Wilkinson County, Mississippi.

In the search, they found 4,062 grams of Synthetic Cannabis (Spice), 180 Dosage Units of Alprazolam, 80 Dosage Units of Oxycodone, and one semi-automatic handgun.

Lewis, 28, was arrested and charged with Trafficking of Synthetic Cannabis (Spice), Trafficking a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Alprazolam, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.