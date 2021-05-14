MDOT accepting entries for Safety Message Contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking for entries that encourage safe driving for MDOT’s Safety Message Contest. The contest will begin Monday, May 17, and will last until Thursday, June 17.

“Each time MDOT sponsors this contest, the messages pour in from the public and they continue to get more creative,” said Jeffery Altman, P.E., Acting MDOT Executive Director. “It’s been such a successful way to engage with the public and help remind motorists of the importance of practicing safe driving when behind the wheel.”

There is no limit to the number of messages you can submit, but the guidelines are as follows:

The message must relate to traffic safety.

Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.

Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

No emojis.

After entries have been submitted, MDOT will select the top five messages, and each will be displayed on overhead signs along Mississippi highways. The winning messages will also be posted on MDOT social media.