MDOT authorizes temporary weight increase for COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) authorized temporary weight increases for commercial vehicles providing direct support for emergency pandemic response.

According to MDOT, the maximum gross weight under this allowance is 90,000 pounds on a five-axle commercial vehicle with a minimum 51-foot outer bridge measurement. The maximum tandem limit is 40,000 pounds. All other dimensions must be meet legal requirements.

“As authorized by the U.S. Department of Transportation under the National Emergency Declaration and Mississippi law, MDOT is continuing to support the state’s response to COVID-19,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “By waiving certain regulations, we can help ensure timely and efficient delivery of goods and services.”

The temporary allowances are in place until April 12. They are for commercial vehicles providing direct assistance in support of emergency relief efforts intended to meet the immediate need for:

Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19.

Supplies and equipment, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants, necessary for healthcare workers, patients, and community safety, sanitation, and prevention of COVID-19 spread in communities.

Food for emergency restocking of stores.

Equipment, supplies, and persons necessary for establishment and management of temporary housing and quarantine facilities related to COVID-19.

“While certain weight limits have been increased, the allowances do not authorize commercial vehicles to cross-posted bridges in violation of posted limits,” said Chief Willie Huff, MDOT Office of Enforcement.