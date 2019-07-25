MDOT continues to monitor flood conditions in Mississippi Delta

The Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are continuing to monitor the condition of flooded highways throughout the Mississippi Delta region.

According to MDOT, officials are anticipating a slow but steady drop in water levels.

“Although the Mississippi River is flowing in the right direction and roadways are slowly emerging, roads that have been saturated for an extended period of time will not be traffic ready right away,” said

Commissioner Dick Hall, chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “We continue to ask for the traveling public’s patience as crews inspect and safely reopen these roadways.”

Current closures include:

SR 465 in Issaquena County, .5 miles from SR 1, near Onward.

SR 465 in Warren/Issaquena County from US 61 to the Backwater Levee.

SR 465 between Eagle Lake and the Backwater Levee, Warren/Issaquena County.

Hwy 16 between of Rolling Fork and Holly Bluff, Sharkey County.

Motorists are reminded to not drive around barricades or try to cross a flooded section of roadway.