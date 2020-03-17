MDOT crews reopen section of State Route 465

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation crews reopened State Route 465 from U.S. Highway 61 to the Backwater Levee following recent backwater flooding in Warren and Issaquena County.

The roadway should be used by small vehicle traffic only. Larger commercial motor vehicles should continue seeking an alternate route until further notice.

According to MDOT, SR 465 from the Backwater Levee to the Gin at Eagle Lake remains closed at this time. The reopening of this stretch of SR 465 was completed by essential maintenance crews continuing to work through the COVID-19 outbreak.