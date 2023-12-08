MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a temporary lane closure on Interstate 55 southbound at County Line Road in Madison County.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure will be from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. nightly beginning Sunday, December 10. The work is expected to last through Friday, December 15.

The right lane of I-55 southbound at County Line Road will be closed. Crews will perform foam injection roadway repairs.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and stay alert for roadside crews.