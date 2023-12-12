JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you’re driving around the Jackson metro area, you might have noticed a lot of orange cones along the interstates.

Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are currently working on a major project on Interstate 20 and Interstate 55. The first phase of the project began in early September.

Crews are working to remove damaged asphalt from the top layer of the road.

“It’s a milling project here in Jackson on interstates throughout Hinds County. So, it’s primarily on I-20 from the stack over to Pearson Road and Rankin County. So, it’s a fairly long project. We’re also doing it on 55, as well. But yeah, right now our crews are… we’re essentially milling off the top layer of damaged asphalt,” said Michael Flood, public information officer for MDOT.

MDOT officials said they expect the first phase to be completed by the end of Spring 2024.