CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) $650,000 to go toward transportation measures in Claiborne County.

USDOT’s Federal Transit Authority (FTA) awarded a total of $16.2 million in grants to 32 states and two territories to fund 40 projects. The funds were awarded through the Areas of Persistent Poverty (AoPP) program.

AoPP grants are awarded for planning, engineering and technical studies or financial plans to improve transit in Census-defined low-income areas.

The money MDOT received will be used to help the Claiborne County Human Resources Agency and four partner organizations adapt technology to make it easier and more efficient for people to get on board in rural areas. The agencies will adapt technology to improve its online ride management platform and test the potential of using real-time data from the field to improve their dispatching system and improve the rider experience.