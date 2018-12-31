MDOT halts construction through New Year's
Construction delayed for holiday travelers
With the safety of the traveling public in mind, MDOT crews and contractors will halt all road construction requiring lane closures during the New Year holiday December 31 and January 1.
For more information click here.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.