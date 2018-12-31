Local News

MDOT halts construction through New Year's

Construction delayed for holiday travelers

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 11:04 AM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 05:48 PM CST

MDOT halts construction through New Year's

With the safety of the traveling public in mind, MDOT crews and contractors will halt all road construction requiring lane closures during the New Year holiday December 31 and January 1.

