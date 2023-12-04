JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials said there are several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects that are taking place in the Central District.

“Lots of progress is being made across the central area of our state and many critical infrastructure improvement projects are wrapping up as we bring this year to a close. This is the kind of investment we need in our state’s transportation network. It will go a long way in improving safety and efficiency across central Mississippi. Please do your part by slowing down and staying alert for roadside workers throughout these work zones,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District.

In the Jackson metro area, crews completed the replacement of the State Route 18 bridge over Dabbs Creek in Rankin County ahead of schedule and reopened the roadway the day before Thanksgiving. In addition to safety benefits, the new bridge provides better access to businesses and residences in the area.

Officials said the project to remove open-graded friction course (OGFC) pavement on interstates in the Jackson-metro area is making headway. This includes I-20 from McRaven Road to the I-20/I-55 split and from the I-20/I-55 split to east of State Route 468 and I-55 throughout Hinds County.

Additional work consists of milling and overlaying the Gallatin St. connector ramp to I-20 westbound and the Gallatin St. loop ramp to I-20 eastbound. A portion of the project consists of placing high-friction surface treatment on the ramp form I-55 south to I-20 west.

Current work includes milling the I-20 eastbound mainline and repaving the tie-ins and asphalt failures on I-20 westbound.

A project that consists of repairing the I-55 south frontage road over Hanging Moss Creek in Jackson is underway due to a fire that occurred underneath the bridge. The scope of repairs includes removal of the existing asphalt overlay, removing and replacing voided deck slabs and railing, repairing spalls and other damage with epoxy mortar, and applying hybrid polymer concrete overlay to the deck.

Officials said a major project providing the mill and overlay of 9.2 miles of U.S. 49 from the Simpson County line to just south of Florence is making headway. Work includes repairing failed areas, releveling underlying concrete pavement with pressure grouting, widening the turn lanes at Star Rd., and upgrading deficient guardrail.

Work in progress includes a ditch repair work past Star Road on the southbound side of U.S. 49, concrete pavement pressure grouting and pothole patching throughout the project.

According to officials, a mill and overlay of 18 miles of State Route 18 from the end of the Copiah County line to the beginning of the four-lane section near Raymond is wrapping up. The scope of work included repairing failed areas, repairing and replacing damaged cross drain pipes and widening portions of the roadway.

A mill and overlay of 11 miles of State Route 16 from State Route 43 to Farmhaven is making progress in Madison County. Work includes repairing failed areas and replacement of guardrail and signage. Another portion of the project provides for the removal of asphalt and installation of a concrete inlay on sections of State Route 43 and SR 16. Remaining work is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

Officials said dirt work is underway on a project aiming to improve the intersection of U.S. 51 and Green Oak Lane. The improvements consist of widening the roadways, installing intersection channelization, and installing a traffic signal system. The project will help provide the U.S. 51 tie-in necessary for the adjacent Reunion Parkway.