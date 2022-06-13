JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are several transportation projects being completed around Central Mississippi. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) provided an update on each one.

U.S. Highway 49 project in Rankin County

Crews are in the final stages of reconstructing 7.5 miles of the highway from Florence to Richland. Remaining work includes placing the surface lift, tying in all side roads, striping and sign placement. Once completed, there will be three travel lanes and a shoulder in each direction.

State Route 25 improvements in Rankin County

The project to correct cross slopes and curve elevation, repair failed areas due to full depth and milling and overlay all lanes and shoulders is underway from State Route 471 to State Route 43.

Interstate 20 bridge replacement in Jackson

The remaining work on the bridge between Terry Road and Gallatin Street is the placement of the final lift of asphalt on Interstate 20 and 55 throughout the project. Crews will also restripe all lanes. Concrete has been poured for structures like a median barriers wall along Interstate 20 westbound, concrete slope paving and paved ditches.

Signal upgrades on State Route 25 in Hinds County

The project to upgrade signal detection equipment to radar detection from Interstate 55 to State Route 475 will begin soon. The contractor is waiting for materials and will begin this summer.

Lottery-funded overlay on U.S. 49 from Interstate 220 to the Madison County line

The project to repair failed concrete pavement joints, repair asphalt failures and mill and overlay all mainline lanes and shoulders is nearing completion 0.5 miles north of Interstate 220 to the Madison County line.

Lottery-funded mill and overlay of State Route 890 and State Route 855 in Bolton

The mill and overlay project is underway from State Route 890 to State Route 855. Crews recently began repairing failed areas in the pavement.

State Route 487 bridge replacement in Leake County

The replacement of three bridges between Tuscola and State Route 35 is underway. All decks and slabs have been poured and grinding corrections are underway. A crushed stone base layer is being graded and compacted on the north end. Roadway construction, driveway relocation and shoulder widening depends on the weather.

State Route 19 expansion in Neshoba County

Work continues to expand two lanes to four from Tucker to Philadelphia. Crews are removing topsoil, installing erosion control items, constructing box bridges and installing pipes. Traffic is expected to be swapped to the two new lanes by fall. Once the swap happens, work will begin on reconstruction of the existing lanes. Several local roads will be realigned to tie into the four lane roadway.

Interstate 59/20 improvements in Lauderdale County

Crews recently began the project to widen the bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue. The bridges over Knight Parker Road will be removed and the roadway lighting system along the Interstate 59/20 corridor will be upgraded through Meridian.

