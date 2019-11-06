MDOT reminds motorists to share the road with log trucks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be alert for log trucks, especially early evening and morning hours.

With the recent time change, MDOT is reminding motorists to share the road safely with log trucks.

“To help reduce potential crashes, we want to ensure the traveling public is aware of these log trucks and alert for them, especially during early evening and morning hours,” said Chief Willie Huff, MDOT Office of Enforcement Director.

Year-round, log trucks must have a permit to be on the road two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunset with a 12-foot rear overhang. During the day, log trucks must have a red flag on the back of the longest log. At night, log trucks must have an amber or red flashing light on the back of the longest log.