JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson have reopened.

The closure ended early. MDOT officials initially expected the closure to last for 48 hours while crews worked to fix a dip in the roadway.

They said severe rain and flooding caused the road failure to continue dipping. Crews worked to level up the roadway with milling and asphalt placement. They also replaced sections of guardrail in the area that were recently damaged. In addition to the guardrail repair, district bridge crews performed bridge inspections along the closed stretch of interstate.