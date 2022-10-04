JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 and Interstate 55 in Jackson.

According to MDOT, the two inside lanes of I-20 westbound and I-55 southbound between State Street and the Pearl River in Jackson will close starting Wednesday, October 5 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6.

The two outside lanes at the same location will close Thursday, October 6 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7.

Crews will perform an emergency repair on a failed pipe deep below the roadway surface that has caused the interstate to dip in recent years.

While traffic will remain passable, drivers are advised to drive slow and expect possible delays during operating hours.