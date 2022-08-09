JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson on Saturday, August 13.

The closure will start at 4:30 a.m., and crews will work to repair a roadway dip.

According to MDOT, the closure is expected to last 48 hours. During the closure, I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound traffic will be directed to I-55 northbound and I-220 southbound to detour around the closure.

Local drivers are asked to consider an alternate route on local roads during the closure.

MDOT officials said severe rain and flooding has caused the road failure to continue dipping. After shutting down the interstate, MDOT crews will work to level up the roadway with milling and asphalt placement.

“We knew there was a possibility that continued heavy rainfall and flooding, coupled with all of the Yazoo clay, moisture and wet soil underneath the roadway, could result in further dipping of the interstate at this location,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “This project is mandatory maintenance in preparation for the permanent repair.”

Crews will also perform other work at the closure location, including replacing sections of guardrail in the area that have been recently damaged. In addition to the guardrail repair, district bridge crews are going to perform bridge inspections along the closed stretch of interstate.

Courtesy: MDOT

“This is one of the most heavily traveled roads in our state and we understand this closure will inconvenience traffic throughout the Jackson-metro area, however it is needed to keep this roadway safe and passable,” said White. “I appreciate our district crews maximizing this closure by working around the clock to complete other critical work items in addition to leveling up the dip in the interstate, such as the guardrail replacement and bridge inspections. These operations would have taken place later this year, each resulting in closures of the interstate.”

According to MDOT, this stretch of the interstate sees more than 100,000 vehicles each day. During the closure, drivers should plan an alternate route ahead of time and allow extra travel time during the weekend.

During the closure, MDOT officials said they will update the public regularly on the progress and expected duration of the repair and closure.