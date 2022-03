PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a litter cleanup for Interstate 55 on Tuesday, March 22.

The event will start 7:30 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Law enforcements will be on scene to direct traffic, and message boards will be in place to alert drivers.

Drivers are advised to be on high alert during cleanup hours.