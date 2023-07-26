BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a job fair in Brandon for its central district.

Officials said the job openings include maintenance technicians, engineering technicians and maintenance technician supervisors. On-site interviews will take place at the event.

The job fair will be held at the Rankin County Extension Building, located at 601 Marquette Road, on Wednesday, August 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Those interested in working at MDOT can also visit GoMDOT.com/careers to learn about open positions and how to apply.