MDOT to offer free resources to help neighbors prepare for hurricanes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is offering multiple free resources to help Mississippians prepare for a hurricane before a tropical system threatens.

To help neighbors prepare evacuation plans, MDOT will provide free resources including the MDOT Traffic mobile app, a hurricane evacuation kit checklist and the 2021 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

The MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide features information to assist in developing a preparedness plan such as evacuation routes, contraflow information, radio coverage areas through Mississippi Public Broadcasting and important contact information for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and bordering state DOTs and highway patrols. Vital information on shelters, pet care, lodging and travel resources are included.

The hurricane evacuation checklist provides a list of recommended items to include in evacuation kits including flashlights, a first aid kit, non-perishable food to last 14 days and more.

“Hurricane season started June 1, and we’ve already had tropical storms popup,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We have to stay prepared and can’t let our guard down. MDOT’s free resources can help get you and your family ready ahead of the storm; our resources are free, user friendly and just a click away.”