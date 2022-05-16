JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will begin chip seal work on roads around Central Mississippi on Monday, May 16.

Chip seal is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid that’s sprayed on the road surface. Small stone chips are then placed on the road and compacted. Excess stone is swept away. MDOT leaders said chip seal improves and maintains the highway system.

Chip seal work will begin on May 16 on the following routes:

Leake County – 14.5 miles of State Route 488 from State Route 35 to the Neshoba County line. Will take about five days.

Leake County – 0.6 miles of State Route 502 from the start of state maintenance to SR 488. Will take about one day.

Leake County – 4.8 miles of State Route 500 from one mile north of State Route 13 to State Route 487. Will take about two days.

Scott County – 16.9 miles of State Route 13 from the Leake County line to 2.2 miles north of State Route 481. Will take about six days.

Scott County – 10 miles of SR 481 south from the Morton city limits to the Smith County line. Will take about four days.

Rankin County – 1.4 miles of State Route 481 from the Scott County line to State Route 43. Will take about one day.

Rankin County – 3.9 miles of SR 13 from State Route 18 to the Smith County line. Will take about two days.

Rankin County – 1.4 miles of State Route 541 from the Simpson County line to SR 18. Will take about one day.

MDOT leaders said flagmen will be on site to direct traffic. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. There might be loose materials on the roadway for several days after the sealing work.

Drivers are asked to slow down, pay attention and plan an alternate route, if possible.