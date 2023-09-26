VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) unveiled signage that designated the welcome center in Vicksburg as the “Commissioner Dick Hall Hospitality Station.”

Hall, a native of Vicksburg, was the longest serving Transportation Commissioner in state history.

The ceremony featured guest speakers including Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, MDOT Executive Director Brad White, Sen. Briggs Hopson III, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs along with other officials and family members of Hall.

Hall was appointed Central Transportation Commissioner by Gov. Kirk Fordice in 1999 to fill and unexpired term and would go on to be the longest serving member of the Mississippi Transportation Commission with 20 years and nine months. During that time, he served as Chairman for 11 years.

Dick Hall (Courtesy: MDOT)

MDOT officials unveiled signage that designated the welcome center in Vicksburg as the “Commissioner Dick Hall Hospitality Station.” (Courtesy: MDOT)

Before being elected Commissioner, Hall served 24 years in the Mississippi Legislature, three terms as a Representative and three terms as a Senator.

MDOT has plans to reconstruct the Commissioner Dick Hall Hospitality Station with a new 10,000 square foot, two story building that will provide the traveling public with amenities such as a river overlook, picnic areas and multiple family restrooms.

Hall passed away at age 84 on November 2, 2022.