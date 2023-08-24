JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced they are working to update construction plans for the West Rankin Parkway. Officials expect plans to be complete in the spring of 2024.

MDOT officials anticipate letting the project later in the summer of 2024.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, Mississippi lawmakers removed funding restrictions for the West Rankin Parkway, or State Route 477, that allowed MDOT to proceed with preconstruction activities. The legislation was proposed after some investment in preliminary work and construction took place on the project at a local level.

“In an effort to expedite what has been a problematic project, we have worked closely with the City of Pearl, the City of Flowood, the Mississippi Legislature and the Governor, who signed a bill that gives MDOT more flexibility and funds to get this project to construction,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “Thanks to all the players involved, we have added the project to MDOT’s three-year plan and are moving forward with the planning.”

The West Rankin Parkway project began as a Local Public Agency (LPA) project years ago, according to MDOT officials. The agency’s involvement at that time was helping administer necessary federal funds towards the local project.

Later, dispersive soil was found throughout the project, forcing crews to go back and perform more dirt work, changing the overall scope of work. That contract was terminated, which allows MDOT to re-bid a different contract that will include repairs to the roadbed and ultimately move forward to the paving phase and open the West Rankin Parkway for travel.

The project calls for the construction of a divided four-lane highway between U.S. Highway 80 in Pearl and State Route 468 in Flowood, including base construction, drainage installations, electrical installations, and modifications to U.S. 80, State Route 468, and Treetops Boulevard.

According to MDOT officials, the new contract, once let, will include all the necessary repairs along with the original paving scope of work.