MDWFP to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) is celebrating National Fishing and Boating Week beginning Saturday, June 5 through Sunday, June 13.

As part of the celebration, MDWFP has designated June 5-6 as “Free Fishing Days,” which means Mississippians do not need a sport fishing license for all public waters and permits are not required at state fishing lakes and state park lakes.

July 4 is also designated as a “Free Fishing Day.” Mississippians again can fish without a fishing license, but permits will be required at state fishing lakes and state park lakes.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit here.

