MDWFP’s response to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be making the following temporary changes to its business operations. The changes will go in effect at 8 a.m. on March 17, 2020, for the safety of our employees and the general public. Changes will remain in effect until March 31, 2020.
- State and Regional Offices will be closed to the public.
- State Lakes will remain open for those that wish to go fishing; however, State Fishing Lake offices and bathhouses will be closed.
- State Parks’ bathhouses and primitive camping areas will be closed; however, RV camping will remain open.
- The Museum of Natural Science and the North Mississippi Visitor Education Center will be closed to the public.
- MDWFP Shooting Facilities, Turcotte, McHenry, and McIvor will remain open; however, tournaments and events are canceled.
- MDWFP Wildlife Management Areas will remain open.
During this time, all personnel not assigned to state and regional offices will continue to provide services statewide and remain fully operational.