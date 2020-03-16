MDWFP’s response to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be making the following temporary changes to its business operations. The changes will go in effect at 8 a.m. on March 17, 2020, for the safety of our employees and the general public. Changes will remain in effect until March 31, 2020.

State and Regional Offices will be closed to the public.

State Lakes will remain open for those that wish to go fishing; however, State Fishing Lake offices and bathhouses will be closed.

State Parks’ bathhouses and primitive camping areas will be closed; however, RV camping will remain open.

The Museum of Natural Science and the North Mississippi Visitor Education Center will be closed to the public.

MDWFP Shooting Facilities, Turcotte, McHenry, and McIvor will remain open; however, tournaments and events are canceled.

MDWFP Wildlife Management Areas will remain open.

During this time, all personnel not assigned to state and regional offices will continue to provide services statewide and remain fully operational.