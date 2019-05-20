MEA clinic on Ellis hit by car
Outside wall cracked
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A car hit a retaining wall outside an MEA clinic on Ellis Avenue and Raymond Road around 10 a.m.
JPD is on the scene. The driver got out of the car and ran away. No word on whether there are injuries.
WJTV 12 will bring you more as details become available.
