MEA clinic on Ellis hit by car Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A car ran into this wall outside the MEA on Ellis [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A car hit a retaining wall outside an MEA clinic on Ellis Avenue and Raymond Road around 10 a.m.

JPD is on the scene. The driver got out of the car and ran away. No word on whether there are injuries.

WJTV 12 will bring you more as details become available.