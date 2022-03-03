JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city engineer Dr. Charles Williams said the start of construction on improvements to Meadowbrook Road is a couple of months away.

The Northside Sun reported some of the project documents are being finalized. There will also be a pre-construction meeting with the contractor, Hemphill Construction Co.

The Jackson City Council awarded the company the bid for Meadowbrook Road in October 2021. The project will include repairs to the road base, spot curb and gutter repair and milling and overlay.

Meadowbrook Road will also be reduced to three lanes to make room for an accessible, multi-use path.