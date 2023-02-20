JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $3.3 million project for Meadowbrook Road will soon be completed in the next three or four weeks.

According to the Northside Sun, the Jackson City Council awarded Hemphill Construction Co. the bid to rework Meadowbrook Road from Interstate 55 to West Street in October 2021.

Jackson’s interim public works director Robert Lee said some work includes making the road handicap accessible, some project clean up and striping.

The project included repairs to the road base, curb and gutter repair, milling and overlay. Improvements to three traffic zones are also part of the project.

In addition, Meadowbrook Road was reduced from four lanes to three lanes to provide a center turn lane and make room for an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible, multi-use path west of Manhattan Road.