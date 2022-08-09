JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced on Tuesday that mechanical issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant have caused some areas in the city to experience low water pressure.

Crews are working to troubleshoot one of the plant’s raw water pumps that has been malfunctioning. This has led to a decrease in the amount of water at the plant.

Leaders said the mechanical issue could affect the following areas:

Merit Health Central

Jackson State University

Forest Hill

Jackson leaders also announced bottled water would be distributed to neighbors in need on Tuesday. The event will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station #1, located at 555 South West Street.

There will be a limit of one case per vehicle. The distribute will end once supplies run out.

Jackson has been under a citywide boil water notice that was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29.