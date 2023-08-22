JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Medgar Evers Boulevard roadway project is moving forward.

Medgar Evers Boulevard will be reconstructed from Woodrow Wilson Avenue to Ridgeway Street in Jackson. Plans for the multi-million dollar project include repaving the road, adding street lights and adding sidewalks.

“It’s an overall rebuild, honestly. We’re going to put landscape medians the entire quarter. We’re going to have sidewalks and lighting, redo the water and sewer and ultimately redo the pavement for the entire stretch,” explained Jeffrey Altman, engineering manager at Neel-Schaffer.

During an information session on Tuesday, one neighbor said flooding has been a major issue along the road for years. The proposed plans also include improvements to the storm water drainage system.

“If it’s raining, Medgar Evers Boulevard is flooding in at least three areas. So, that’s one main thing that we are excited about seeing get done. That we can actually have a functioning street that can rid itself of the water without flooding homes,” Anthony Moore, Ward 3 community liaison.

There will be closures during construction. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, hopes this won’t interfere with local businesses.

“Let’s do like they did in Rankin County. Let’s bring another way for people to get to these businesses. We do not want one business to close. Not a single business needs to close,” Stokes stated.

Medgar Evers’ daughter, Reena Evers-Everette, said seeing the improvements to this historic road will be a dream come true. She hopes the investment doesn’t stop there.

“If you’re going to highlight people who have done so much for all of us, then highlight the whole area. Not just one space. Not just two spaces. But the whole area, because it’s all worthy,” Evers-Everette said.

The project is funded through a $20 million federal grant. The grant requires a match from the city, which Stokes said would come from the 1% sales tax.

There is no set timeline for the project, but it has to be started by September 2024. Engineers estimate the project will take 18 to 24 months to complete.