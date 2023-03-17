JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Officials with the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument announced an opportunity for the public to comment on preliminary concepts to guide the new national park’s future operations.

The public comment period on draft concepts for the park’s cultural landscape report (CLR) will run from March 15 to June 30.

“This is an important time for the park as we prepare to mark the 60th anniversary of Medgar Evers’ assassination and consider approaches to best convey how what happened in and around the Evers home impacted the city, state and country,” said Keena Graham, superintendent, Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument. “We welcome the public’s input into the NPS’s effort to develop a preservation and operations plan that carefully regards the surrounding community while also creating a meaningful visitor experience.”

The park will hold three public meetings in the Jackson area to discuss preliminary ideas about the CLR and share initial plans for upcoming park activities:

March 28 at Two Mississippi Museums, 222 North Street, Jackson, MS, at 11 a.m.

March 28 at the Evers Home, 2332 Margaret W Alexander Dr, Jackson, MS, at 5 p.m. Meeting will be held outdoors at the Missouri Street lots, weather permitting.

March 29 at the Medgar Evers Boulevard Public Library, 4215 Medgar Evers Blvd, Jackson, MS, at 11 a.m.

Written comments may be submitted online or by mail to:

Superintendent

Medgar and Myrlie Evers National Monument

Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

222 North Street #2205

Jackson, MS 39201

Written comments on the initial phase of the plan must be submitted online or postmarked by June 30 to be considered.