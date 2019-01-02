Medicaid changes are in effect in Mississippi Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The new year is bringing about changes to access for Mississippians on Medicaid.



The state's Medicaid division started the 'EASE' initiative, Enhancing Access to Services and Engagement, and some officials are hoping this step will improve the health of Mississippians.



“The way that this is significant is that any additional visits to a beneficiary primary care physician is one visit that makes it less likely that that beneficiary will have to go to the emergency room,” Matt Westerfield the communication officer for M-DOM said.



Starting this year those 22 and older on Medicaid will see an increase in the number of times they are able to visit a healthcare provider, from 12 to 16 visits per year.



“We want to do anything we can to make our, I suppose reduce any administrative burden on our providers as well,” Westerfield said.

State officials maintains this new move is a way towards preventative healthcare.



“Preventative care is a goal across the health care continuum I certainly want to promote preventative care,” said Westefield.



The second half of the 'EASE' phase will be rolled out in the months ahead and will include increases in monthly prescription drug and home health services.