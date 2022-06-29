JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Changes will be made by officials at Hawkins Field Airport in Jackson after an aircraft was struck and damaged by a bullet on Monday, June 27.

“A random shot was fired from about 700 feet that way on the eastern boundary of Hawkins Field, and the trajectory hit this airplane on the upper cowling,” said David Hood, a pilot with Physicians Air Transport.

Hood said after the plane was struck by the bullet, the 1993 aircraft now has significant damage, which comes with a hefty price tag for repairs.

“I’m thinking somewhere in the neighborhood of a couple of hundred thousand dollars or more. I’m not a mechanic, but I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and I know these engines are very expensive. They are expensive to operate and maintain,” he explained.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said it’s possible the incident could involve the city’s garbage contract dispute and called it senseless.

“I don’t think it helped that they put the garbage trucks on the airport’s property. It’s a lot of hate now for the airport, and some are shooting guns at planes that are the wrong answer. The right answer is more police officers, not more social workers, more police officers,” said Stokes.

“We missed a lot of flights because of this, and the chance to help a lot of people, and it’s going to be down for I don’t know how long,” said Hood.

Leaders at the airport said a police report was filed after the incident, and the Jackson Airport Police Department is investigating the case.