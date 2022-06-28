BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A new medical cannabis company is coming to the City of Byram, and they’re looking for employees.

River Remedy, a medical cannabis dispensary, held a job fair on Tuesday, June 28. Leaders with the company said they plan to hire around 30 people, from harvesters to office workers.

“We’re looking for an accountant. We’re looking for a Human Resource Director. Back on the cultivation side, we’re looking for really just hard workers, people who can come in eager to work hard everyday and work well in teams. It’s going to be a pretty big enterprise here in Byram,” said River Remedy CEO William Chism.

Chrism continued, “The River Remedy headquarters will be located on Interstate 55 South. Construction is set to begin next month with an opening date in December.”

The job fair runs until 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on I-55 South Frontage Road.