Medtronic recalls insulin pumps, hackers could hijack device

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thousands of insulin pumps are being recalled because of concerns the pumps could be hacked.

The recall is for the Mini-Med Paradigm series insulin pumps and its mini-med 508 insulin pump.

The maker says they will provide alternative pumps to patients.

“Patients with diabetes using these models should switch their insulin pump to models that are better equipped to protect against these potential risks,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Below are the models, with the software version in parenthesis:

Pump ModelSoftware Version
MiniMed™ 508All versions
MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 511All versions
MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 512/712All versions
MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 515/715All versions
MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 522/722All versions
MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 522K/722KAll versions
MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 523/723Version 2.4A or lower
MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 523K/723KVersion 2.4A or lower
MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 712E*All versions
MiniMed™ Paradigm™ Veo 554CM/754CM*Version 2.7A or lower
MiniMed™ Paradigm™ Veo 554/754*Version 2.6A or lower

Click here for more information from the U.S Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story