Medtronic recalls insulin pumps, hackers could hijack device

Thousands of insulin pumps are being recalled because of concerns the pumps could be hacked.

The recall is for the Mini-Med Paradigm series insulin pumps and its mini-med 508 insulin pump.

The maker says they will provide alternative pumps to patients.

“Patients with diabetes using these models should switch their insulin pump to models that are better equipped to protect against these potential risks,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Below are the models, with the software version in parenthesis:

Pump Model Software Version MiniMed™ 508 All versions MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 511 All versions MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 512/712 All versions MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 515/715 All versions MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 522/722 All versions MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 522K/722K All versions MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 523/723 Version 2.4A or lower MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 523K/723K Version 2.4A or lower MiniMed™ Paradigm™ 712E* All versions MiniMed™ Paradigm™ Veo 554CM/754CM* Version 2.7A or lower MiniMed™ Paradigm™ Veo 554/754* Version 2.6A or lower

Click here for more information from the U.S Food and Drug Administration.