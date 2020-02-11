Meet the owner and coach of Mississippi’s first women’s professional basketball team; tryout dates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s first professional basketball team will be hosting tryouts at Tougaloo College in Jackson on February 16 and 17.

The Mississippi Eagles will compete in the Women’s Professional Basketball Association.

The Mississippi Eagles will provide housing, pay and/or traveling compensation for our players! Mississippi Eagles

To try out, you must be 21 years old or older. Participants have to pay $45 for a single day or $80 for both days.

The Deadline to register for the team is February 14.

On February 17, the tryouts will be open for the public to come to take a look at the team.

The season will start in May.

