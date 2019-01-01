Mega Millions jackpot drawing today
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The winning numbers for the Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Tuesday night at 10:00.
The grand prize is worth $425 million.
No one has won the jackpot since October, 2018.
The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 258 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest prize in the lottery's history.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
