Local News

Mega Millions jackpot drawing today

By:

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 07:40 AM CST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 07:40 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The winning numbers for the Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Tuesday night at 10:00.

The grand prize is worth $425 million.

No one has won the jackpot since October, 2018.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 258 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest prize in the lottery's history.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18