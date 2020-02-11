MEMA introduces “RapidSOS” for faster emergency response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency introduced RapidSOS. It’s an emergency technology company aimed to help 9-1-1 dispatchers access information that can expedite response and better inform the allocation of appropriate resources.

“We are thrilled that the State of Mississippi is encouraging all of its 9-1-1 centers to use RapidSOS for their emergency response operations. We are proud to work alongside Mississippi’s first responders, and to provide them with actionable data that will undoubtedly lead to more lives saved and more efficient incident response,” said Tom Guthrie, VP of Public Safety Operations.