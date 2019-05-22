Local News

MEMA to give update on Mississippi River and backwater flooding

Posted: May 22, 2019 07:18 AM CDT

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Emergency Manangement Agency, along with Governor Phil Bryant, will give an update on the Mississippi River and backwater flooding on Wednesday, May 22.

Leaders plan to discuss flood conditions, rever levels and relief efforts in Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo Counties.

The meeting will start at 4:00 p.m. at MEMA headquarters in Pearl.

