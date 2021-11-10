Memorial held for Allison Conaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People who worked with Allison Conaway said she was born to teach.

“Allison definitely met her calling she became a teacher; she was a dedicated teacher she always believed that every child had the ability to learn at some level and she came in everyday and that was her goal,” said Venus Williams.

Conaway is said to have been a woman of faith and it showed every where she went.

“Everyday Alley came in she was bubbly, she got the day started with praise and worship, devotion with the children, and she brought all of us in on it. You couldn’t help but love her,” said Williams.

“Words cannot even describe what Allison brought to this facility. I mean joy, happiness, love,” said former employee Jetuwan Brown.

Allison Conaway’s family attended the vigil and her brother remembers her as being inspirational.

“We were real close growing up and I just appreciate the memories we had, beautiful lady, beautiful soul, and I just appreciate each and every minute I had with her. We always had a good time with one another, and she always inspired me to do better, be great,” said Rickey Hutchins.

Hutchins recalled the excitement the mother of three experienced when she had her first son.

“She was really excited because she wanted a boy after those two girls, and she didn’t think she could have that boy and she finally had the boy, and I was glad to have Alex for the time being. It was really a blessing.”



The family was excited to see so many people honoring the life of the beloved educator.

“We just wanted to do something for the family and just show how much she meant to us here at Kids’ Kastle and that we’re really really going to miss her,” said Brown.

Conaway had just returned back to work after months of being off two weeks before her death. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday at New Jerusalem Church on Alta Woods Boulevard.