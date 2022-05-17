JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With National Police Week underway in Mississippi, cities and police departments across the state held fallen officer memorials on Tuesday, May 17.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety held a memorial service at its headquarters in Jackson. Attendees, including state leaders and family members of the fallen officers, gathered to reflect and remember those who died in the line of duty.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) was the keynote speaker at the event and shared words of encouragement to the families.

“This year, the governor had to be out of town, so I had the opportunity to speak. But before now, I come every year. It’s to us, a time for us to tell these people that we care and that we appreciate where we are because of them,” said Hosemann.

A 21-gun salute was held at the end of the ceremony.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) also held a memorial at Thalia Mara Hall. The event was followed by an appreciation luncheon at the Mississippi Trade Mart.