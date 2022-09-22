LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County on Tuesday, September 20.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Gregory Millican, 40, of Memphis, was driving south on MS 27 around 4:30 p.m. in a 2010 Ford Fusion. He collided with a northbound 2020 Hyundai Elantra that was driven by Jody Fernandez, 56, of Salem, Oregon.

After the two cars collided, a southbound Peterbilt driven by Sidney Turnage, 51, of Monticello, crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.

MHP officials said Gregory Millican died at the scene. The crash is being investigated by MHP.