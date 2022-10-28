JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Memphis man pled guilty to the sex trafficking of a minor and interstate sex trafficking in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Wayne Edwards Settles, 30, pled guilty to transporting a minor and an adult from Louisiana to Mississippi to perform commercial sec acts in August and September of 2020.

He will be sentenced on February 3, 2023. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of ten years in prison.

Settles pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Jackson on Tuesday, October 25. The case was investigated by the Richland Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.