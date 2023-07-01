COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old from Memphis was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in Copiah County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 on Interstate 55.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2019 Ford Box truck, a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer and a 2016 Chevrolet Impala. All three vehicles were traveling north on I-55.

According to MHP, the Ford collided with the Freightliner, causing the passenger of the Ford to be ejected from the vehicle. After being ejected, the passenger was hit by the Chevrolet.

The passenger was identified as 16-year-old Brian Hall, Jr., of Memphis, Tennessee. He received fatal injuries from the crash and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, 47-year-old Dannie Gatewood, of Memphis, Tennessee, was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said no one else was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by MHP.