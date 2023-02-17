JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Memphis woman pled guilty to advertising a minor for sex U.S. District Court in Jackson on Monday, February 13.

Court documents state Autumn Brooke Julian, 22, used the internet to promote prostitution by posting advertisements depicting a minor on the website MegaPersonals.

She faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16.

Her co-defendant, Wayne Settles, previously pled guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and interstate sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison, followed by ten years of supervised release.