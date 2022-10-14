MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Three brothers who appeared in a viral Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) arrest video from McComb in August have been sentenced to jail time.

The video showed a man named Eugene Lewis being arrested by MHP Trooper Hayden Falvey. Lewis’ brothers, Gary and Derrius, were nearby and recording the incident.

Their recording sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. Many voiced their concerns about the video, including McComb’s mayor, a state representative and the Mississippi State Conference NAACP.

In response, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) opened an investigation into the incident.

Once the agencies completed an investigation, a more than 39-minute-long video of the incident that was shot from the trooper’s dash and in-cab cameras was released. The agencies determined that there was no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper.

Eugene Lewis was charged with careless driving, seatbelt violation, disregard for traffic device, window tint violation, no proof of insurance, DUI 1st offense, resisting arrest and failure to comply.

Gary Lewis was charged with two counts of obstructing a public street, resisting arrest, failure to comply, no driver’s license on demand, seatbelt violation, expired tag, improperly displayed tag and window tint violation.

Derrius Lewis was charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply, public drunkenness and disturbing the peace.

Bailey Martin with DPS said the Lewis brothers were each sentenced to serve 60 days in jail.