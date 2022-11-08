PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – Menasha Packaging will expand operations in Pelahatchie. The project is a $79 million corporate investment and will create 21 jobs.

“The company’s decision to invest more capital and create more jobs in Mississippi is a testament to our state’s business-friendly environment and the hard-working people who live here,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Menasha’s products include high-graphic displays, boxes and other shipping containers used primarily by consumer product companies. Menasha’s investment includes the expansion of its present manufacturing facility in Pelahatchie Industrial Park and the purchase of additional machinery and equipment.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) will provide assistance for building construction. Rankin County and the city of Pelahatchie also are assisting with the project.

“MDA congratulates Menasha Packaging on this expansion. The company’s leadership found the ingredients for success in Rankin County, and as a result, Menasha is growing and creating 21 new jobs for the area’s skilled workforce,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.

Menasha Packaging currently employs 95 people at the Rankin County facility.